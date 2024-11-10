Theeka FC clinches 16th Edition of KOX 5-Aside Football Tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Theeka FC beat No Name FC 2-0 to lift the 16th edition of the KOX 5-Aside football tournament hosted in Nairobi on Saturday.

The victory meant that Theeka bagged their second title of the tournament that brought together 24 teams this year.

Auris FC claimed third spot after edging out Toon FC 1-0.

Kicking-off shortly after 10 am, the tournament progressed through a thrilling series of rounds—from the initial round of 24 through to the round of 16, quarterfinals, and semi-finals, culminating in an intense final match.

The tournament finale was graced by Alex and the Odibets General Manager, Dedan who praised the teams for their skill, the growing level of competition, and the event’s continued success.

On the other hand, Weusi FC won the 14th edition of the KOX 5-Aside tournament on held April 27 at the Nyali Futsal Arena in Mombasa County.

Weusi FC emerged victorious in the tournament after beating Loco FC three goals to one in the final.

Mombasa Bulls grabbed the third position in this year’s KOT 5-Aside tournament.

Champions Weusi FC walked away with prize money of Ksh 100,000 courtesy of Odibets while Loco FC received Ksh 60,000. The third-placed Mombasa Bull earned Ksh 40,000.

This year’s tournament was sponsored by one of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets.