Former Gor Mahia forward Edwin Lavatsa watches on during the Caf C coaching course in Buruburu. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Kenyan Premier League

Lavatsa eyes trophy-laden coaching career after chequered time as player

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 5 – Former Gor Mahia forward Edwin Lavatsa is eager to make his mark as a coach after an illustrious career as player.

Lavatsa says his desire is to nurture the next generation of Kenyan footballers.

“From what I’ve experienced in my playing days, I’ve always felt a desire to become a coach later in life. I want to be part of those taking the Kenyan game forward,” Lavatsa said.

Lavatsa won the Kenya Premier League (KPL) title in 2013 for who he played three seasons.

He then signed for Algerian side MC Alger, the following season, during which time he also featured for the national team at the Cecafa Senior Challenge.

The versatile forward then returned to the country in 2016, signing for Bandari before later stints with Mathare United, Tusker, Wazito and Kakamega Homeboyz.

Lavatsa’s coaching journey has seen him earn a Caf D coaching badge, with the former forward working to upgrade his knowledge of the game.

Edwin Lavatsa in action for Gor Mahia during a past mashemeji Derby. Photo/Courtesy

He is among young coaches who are undertaking a Caf C coaching course, which began on Monday in Buruburu.

Lavatsa said the course fits in with his life objectives.

“For the federation (FKF) to organise this course for us, I believe it is part of the bigger plan of taking the game forward. Also, I feel that by attending these classes, it goes a long way in achieving my objectives as a coach,” he said.

The Upper Hill School alumnus is currently the assistant coach at National Super League (NSL) side Kibera Blackstars, a position he was appointed to in February this year.

