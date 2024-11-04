Egypt dominate at Egypt International Open Darts Championship - Capital Sports
Egypt dominate at Egypt International Open Darts Championship

Published

CAIRO, Egypt, Nov 4 – The first day of the Egypt International Open Darts Championship for men, women, and juniors concluded with Egyptian player Abed Saleh taking second place, while Swedish player Felix Torian claimed the top spot.

In women’s competition, Egyptian players Mariam Hamdy and Mariam Ashraf took first and second place, respectively.

The men’s and women’s matches reached the semifinals, with the final set to be played today between Sarah Makeng and Winnie Asoja, both from Uganda.

In men’s final, Swedish player Felix Orient will compete against Allan Abiabi from the Philippines.

The Egypt International Masters Championship will wrap up tomorrow after two days of competition.

Ariyon Abi, President of the Ugandan Darts Federation, stated, “This is not my first visit to Egypt; I visited once before. However, this time, I am here to participate in both the African and Egyptian Open Darts Championships.”

He praised the tournament’s organization and the skills of Egyptian, African, and Asian players.

Abi praised the beauty of Sharm El Sheikh, also known as the “City of Peace,” and its excellent organization, mentioning that he plans to return with his family and friends.

He highlighted the rapid spread of darts, especially in Arab and African federations, and urged African countries that have not yet joined the African Federation to do so to help popularize this mental sport across Africa.

This is a critical step in promoting the sport and attracting new members to the African Federation. He noted that African players excel significantly in darts, with skill levels comparable to those of European and Arab players.

Abi emphasized that Sharm El Sheikh is a unique city, ideally suited to host major sports tournaments.

He praised the accommodations and the city’s beauty, enhanced by recent development projects, promising to share his positive experience with family and friends and encourage them to visit.

The Ugandan team has captured hundreds of photos to share with loved ones upon their return.

He also invited Egyptians to visit Uganda, a country renowned for its stunning natural scenery and wildlife reserves.

Abi added that Egypt, with its resources and extensive sports expertise, is well-positioned to host the Darts World Cup.

He confirmed that the Ugandan Darts Federation fully supports Egypt’s bid, which is expected to be submitted next year, to host the 2027 Darts World Cup in Sharm El Sheikh.

