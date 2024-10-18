Rising Stars’ date with destiny as first ever AFCON qualification beckons

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Kenya stands on the brink of history Friday night, with a first ever ticket to a junior Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) beckoning when the Rising Stars take on Burundi in the semi-final of the CECAFA Under-20 Championship in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The two finalists at the regional championship will earn a ticket to next year’s Continental showpiece, and the Rising Stars, under the tutelage of coach Salim Babu have their eyes on the prize.

“We have prepared really well since when we started our training camp in Nairobi until we got here. We have grown with each game we have played. This team has been together from the Under-18 level and we have high hopes in this match. What brought us here is qualification for the AFCON and we will work hard to win and achieve the target,” Babu said, speaking ahead of the match.

The Rising Stars, most who were part of the Junior Stars team that reached the final of the CECAFA U-18 Championships last year are high in confidence that they can achieve the target.

Skipper Amos Wanjala, speaking just before the team departed to Dar, said just how much the qualification means to them. “We want to make history as a team and make sure we achieve something. Qualifying for the Cup of Nations is a massive target for us,” he said.

Coach Babu said the team has been inspired by the Under-17 girls’ team which became the first ever Kenyan team to qualify for a World Cup, and on the day the Junior Starlets made their global debut, Babu and his charges are ready for history as well.

The Rising Stars finished their Group A campaign unbeaten, picking victories over Sudan, Tanzania and Djibouti, and drawing against Rwanda. They take on a Burundi side that finished second in their group and will fancy their chances.