Bulls’ Lonzo Ball returns after nearly three years out injured - Capital Sports
Chicago Bulls guard Londo Ball. PHOTO/BBC

Basketball

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball returns after nearly three years out injured

Published

CHICAGO, United States, Oct 18 – NBA star Lonzo Ball made his first appearance in almost three years after recovering from multiple knee surgeries.

Chicago Bulls point guard Ball scored 10 points in 15 minutes in the Bulls’ 125-123 pre-season victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Ball, 26, also registered an assist, a steal and a block in his first appearance since 14 January 2022.

“It felt a lot better playing than watching, I’ll say that much,” said Ball, who was restricted to 16 minutes of game time.

“I can’t even really put into words how I felt out there.”

Ball had a cartilage and meniscus transplant in his left knee in March 2023, his third knee operation in just over a year.

He also received a bone allograft, a procedure where the replacement bone comes from another person.

Ball said on his What an Experience, external podcast that the issues began when he tore his meniscus in 2018 while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday Ball said he “was moving great” and that his knee gave him no trouble “at all”.

Ball will start the season on a minutes restriction and will not play games on back-to-back days.

He is expected to feature in the Bulls’ final pre-season game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, before their season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

“I had a goal to get back on the court,” Ball said. “I know it was a long journey, a long process, but it all paid off because this was what I was looking forward to. I’m just glad it’s here now. I can finally go out and do what I love to do.

“There were a lot of people that helped me get here, not just myself. Just to see the crowd and all the love I get from the city, man, you cannot replicate that in any type of way. And it’s real.”

Ball was selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He was traded to the Pelicans in 2019 before a sign-and-trade deal took him to Chicago before the 2021-22 season.

