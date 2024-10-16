Neighbors Uganda one point away from AFCON qualification

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Neighbors Uganda, co-hosts of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) are just one point away from qualification to next year’s AFCON after edging out South Sudan 2-1 in Juba.

Kenya Police FC’s Alfred Leku scored a second half own goal to hand the Cranes a win away from home, victory that took them top of Group K with 10 points, two ahead of South Africa, with two rounds of matches left.

They are six points ahead of Congo Brazzaville, who still have an outside chance of qualification, but fate is out of their hands.

Uganda host South Africa in the penultimate match of the qualifiers next month in Kampala, and just a point in that game, in front of their home fans, will assure them of a ticket to Morocco.

They will then travel for the final match against Congo with no pressure on their shoulders as the latter will already be out of the equation.

While Uganda are on the brink of a return to the Cup of Nations under the tutelage of former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put, their co-hosts for the 2027 showpiece are on the brink of elimination.

Kenya is with four points, third in Group J, and have to win both their matches against Zimbabwe and Namibia to qualify. Kenya plays away top Zimbabwe next month, and the latter need just a point to progress.

A draw in that game will end Kenya’s dream of Morocco.

Tanzania on the other hand, sail in the same ship as Kenya. Back to back losses against DR Congo, who have qualified for the AFCON with four wins in four matches, means the Taifa Stars drop to third in Group H.

They have a better chance though as they host the Guineans in the final match day of the qualifiers. They are on must win situations to assure themselves of qualification.

They first play away to Ethiopia in the penultimate round, before playing against the Guineans at home, with a chance to seal a ticket in Dar es Salaam against the Sylli Nationale.

If they beat Ethiopia, and Guinea lose to DR Congo, then they will only need a point in Dar to qualify. However, if they win and Guinea win, then the match in Dar will make for an interesting finale.