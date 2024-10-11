Can Harambee Stars silence the roar of the Indomitable Lions in Yaounde?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Harambee Stars take on the Indomitable Lions on match day three of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaoundé on Friday night, with an eye on maximum points in their quest for continental football.

With Zimbabwe having beaten Namibia 1-0 earlier in the other Group J match to move top on five points, Kenya, who are on four, are searching for a win that will see them move back top.

Stars played to a 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe in the first match then beat Namibia 2-1 in the second, and are now eyeing another positive outing against the tough Cameroonians in their own home soil.

Head coach Engin Firat says he expects a tough match, but retains hope in his charges, that they have quality to get a good result away from home.

“They are really aggressive and play physical football because they are used to playing such matches. We have to make a plan not just for the 90 minutes in Yaounde, but 180 minutes with the return in Kampala. We are aware of everything and we have given the players as much information as possible from our analysis,” the coach noted.

Players show readiness

Firat believes the players have shown him they are ready for the assignment and builds confidence with how he has seen the team improve over time.

“We are now unbeaten seven matches in a row and if we have to grow, we have to put bigger targets for ourselves. We have to be ready for Cameroon. I know how hard it will be but the level we are playing now, only the small details will decide the game. Cameroon should not believe it will be easy for them,” the coach opined.

Firat has been boosted with the availability of striker Michael Olunga as well as defender Daniel Anyembe who both missed the first round of matches with injury and personal reasons respectively.

He is also relieved that centreback Joseph Okumu is back fully fit after picking injury during the game against Namibia, and hasn’t played since.

Against Cameroon, Firat expects a difficult outing. The Indomitable Lions beat Namibia on match day one, and drew with Zimbabwe away.

Expect tough environment in Yaounde

Playing at home with full support, Stars expect a hostile environment but will be all out for success.

Cameroon have a potent squad, with goalkeeper Andre Onana leading them from the back. Onana has been a shining light in Manchester United’s season, with four clean sheets in seven matches so far.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) and Carlos Baleba have also had great starts with Brentford and Brighton respectively in the English Premier League.

Despite their wealth of talent, Firat is confident his team can outclass the Cameroonians in their own turf.