This is job! – Starlets gear up for World Cup in the Dominican Republic
Coach Mildred Cheche watches on Harambee Starlets players during a training session in the Dominican Republic. PHOTO/FKF

Football

This is job! – Starlets gear up for World Cup in the Dominican Republic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Junior Starlets players say they are ready for their debut at the FIFA World Cup, as they entered week one of training in the Dominican Republic, one week to kick off in the South American country.

The team jetted into the Dominican Republic last week after an 11-day training camp in Spain where they played three friendly matches, winning two and drawing one.

Forward Marion Serenge says the team is fully focused on the task ahead, and says they have beaming confidence that they will do well once the competition starts.

Harambee Starlets players during a training session in the Dominican Republic. PHOTO/FKF

“As players we know we have come here to work. We want to perform. The camp and the matches in Spain were really key for us because we wanted to show the coaches that we are ready before the World Cup and that we are implementing what we have been working on,” Serenge said, speaking at the team’s training camp in the Dominican Republic.

She added; “We want to make our country proud and everything looks okay for us. We will give our best because everyone wants to do well.”

Midfielder Halima Imbachi is particularly grateful for the camp and matches in Spain, which she says have given the players a feel of what to expect when they face England, Mexico and Kore DPR in Group C of the World Cup.

Harambee Starlets goalkeepers warm up during the training camp in the Dominican Republic. PHOTO/FKF

“The matches there and the wins have given us a whole load of morale. We played against teams which are really good and experienced and the results showed us that we can compete,” Imbachi noted.

She added; “We have to work and we are ready to give our best. Nothing comes easy.”

Starlets will open their World Cup campaign against England on October 17, and the team will look to make a positive impact with their first game as they go after their primary ambition of making it into the round of 16.

