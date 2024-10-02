This is year Arsenal win Premier League title – Saka

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 2 – Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka says “this is the year” the Gunners will end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side have finished second behind Manchester City for the past two seasons and have not lifted the trophy since Arsene Wenger’s ‘invincibles’ side of 2003-04.

They are currently third in the table, level on points with second-placed City and a point behind leaders Liverpool after six games.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year [Arsenal win the title],” Saka told CBS Sports.

“I think we’ve been close the last two years and we’re getting closer, but this hopefully will be the year.”

As well as finishing second in the Premier League, Saka was also part of the England team that lost back-to-back European Championship finals in 2021 and 2024.

The 23-year-old says that disappointment is fuelling his determination to win trophies this campaign, with results such as Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win against Paris St-Germain proof they can compete with the best teams.

“Previous years, I’ve come runners-up a lot. It’s just that spirit in me that I want to win this season and of course, I believe in myself a lot,” he told Amazon Prime.

“With those two things, it helps. We believe in ourselves, we believe we’re a top team. We showed that tonight [against Paris St-Germain]. I did tell the boys we have to make a statement when big teams are coming to the Emirates.”