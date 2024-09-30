Spain done, ready for the World Cup: Starlets thrash Intercity in last friendly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Junior Starlets concluded their two-week training camp in Spain with a resounding 4-1 win in a friendly match against local side Intercity CF, the team showing intent and readiness ahead of the FIFA U17 World Cup which starts in the Dominican Republic on October 16.

Coach Mildred Cheche’s girls put in a monstrous second half performance to clinch the win, boosting their motivation as they head out to the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

Valerine Nekesa opened the scoring in the 18th minute, finishing off a well-placed pass from Joan Ogola on the flanks.

However, CF Intercity Femenino found an equalizer just before halftime, leveling the score at 1-1 in the 45th minute.

In the second half, Starlets stepped on the gas pedals to pump up the pace of the game in search of a win.

Quinter Odiwuor restored the Starlets’ lead with a brilliant solo run down the wing, making it 2-1. Lorna Faith then extended the lead to 3-1 in the 86th minute with a stunning top-corner strike.

Joy Angela Valencia then spread the topping on the cake with the fourth goal late on, pouncing on a rebound after Jane Kweyu’s initial attempt was saved by the keeper.

The team will play one final friendly match against the hosts after their arrival, and will have a full two weeks to settle and acclimatize ahead of their opening match against England on October 17.