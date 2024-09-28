Back from Cairo with love: K’Ogalo kick off title defence with Mathare thrashing as Bandari beat Batoto Ba Mungu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28 – FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia thrashed Mathare United 4-0 in their first match of 2024/25 season at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday evening.

The record league champions were last week bundled out of the Caf Champions League by holders Al Ahly who thrashed them 6-0 on aggregate.

Keen to make amends for that embarrassing exit, Gor were relentless against the newly-promoted slum boys.

Austin Odhiambo got K’Ogalo going in the 44th minute, firing from close range past Michael Wanyika in Mathare goal, following some nifty footwork in the box.

K’Ogalo were two to the good in the 50th minute, Musa Shariff’s shot bouncing off Hakimu Msami to send Wanyika the wrong way.

Leftback Geoffrey ‘Simiti’ Ochieng then made it 3-0 for Gor Mahia in the 75th minute, pouncing to a loose ball in the box after Odhiambo’s initial shot had been parried by the keeper.

Gideon Bedeka, who had come in for Chris Ochieng in the 50th minute, then added gloss to the scoreline with a header in added time after latching on to a long ball from the defence.

Sofapaka lose again

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere, Sofapaka’s bad start to the new season continued with a 1-0 loss to Bandari FC in a lunchtime fixture at the Kenyatta Stadium. Bandari FC players celebrate their goal against Sofapaka. PHOTO/BANDARI FOOTBALL CLUB FACEBOOK

Beja Nyamawi struck at the cusp of halftime to give the dockers a priceless win in Nairobi, with coach Robert Matano’s reign at Batoto Ba Mungu yet to pick up. Talanta’s Geoffrey Shiveka and Bidco’s Peter Nzuki battle for the ball. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA Bidco United’s Chris Opondo (L) battles for the ball with Talanta’s Enoch Momanyi. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Meanwhile, Jackline Juma’s fairytale as the first-ever female coach in the FKF PL continued with a 1-1 draw for Talanta against Bidco United.

The oil merchants took the lead via Peter Nzuki before Talanta equalised in the second half through a penalty by Joseph Amunike to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Shabana’s match against Posta Rangers at the Gusii Stadium was postponed after match officials failed to show up.