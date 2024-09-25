Glimmer of hope for Mwendwa and Co. as Murkomen makes pronouncement on FKF polls - Capital Sports
Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during the NOC-K Team Kenya Gala Awards. Photo/COURTESY

Kenyan Premier League

Glimmer of hope for Mwendwa and Co. as Murkomen makes pronouncement on FKF polls

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 25 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says current Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials who have served for two terms are free to vie for any other position at the upcoming polls.

Murkomen insists that no official will be allowed to run for the same office beyond two terms as stipulated by Sports Act 2013.

“The Sports Registrar wrote a letter to the effect that no one will be allowed to run for the same office for more than two terms. The law is very clear. The officials who are holding office in FKF right now…if they want to run, then they should do so for a different position and not the one they are holding right now,” the CS said.

Murkomen’s pronouncement comes amidst uncertainty over the next step for FKF president Nick Mwendwa who was first elected in 2016 before earning his second term in 2020.

Grapevine is rife with speculation Mwendwa may seek a third term although the supremo has thus far kept his cards close to the chest.

Elections are scheduled for before December 15 this year with a number of candidates having expressed their desire to succeed Mwendwa.

The newly constituted FKF Electoral Board is expected to release a roadmap to the polls although its integrity has already been called into question barely two days after its unveiling.

Presidential aspirant Hussein Mohammed on Monday evening complained that the board cannot conduct its activities from Kandanda House – FKF’s headquarters – noting that this exposes it to arm-twisting by interested parties.

While addressing queries by legislators on Wednesday afternoon, Murkomen committed the government’s support towards the board to enable it perform its roles and responsibilities optimally.

“I am going to have a meeting with the board to see if we can lend them neutral facilities…government facilities… for them to conduct their operations. We will also see if we can support them technically with IEBC (Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission) to conduct the elections,” he said.

He said the government, via the Sports Registrar, will undertake its oversight role to ensure the elections are transparent, free and fair.

