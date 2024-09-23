Newcastle, Wimbledon clash in Carabao Cup postponed due to unplayable pitch

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23 – Newcastle’s Carabao Cup third-round tie away at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday has been postponed because of flooding at the League Two club’s stadium.

AFC Wimbledon say heavy overnight rain caused “extensive” flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 19:45 BST but will now be rescheduled.

AFC Wimbledon beat Bromley and Premier League side Ipswich on penalties to reach the third round.

Newcastle, finalists in 2023, entered at the second-round stage and also needed spot-kicks to beat Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.