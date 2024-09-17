Players ‘close’ to striking over schedule, says Man City’s Rodri

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept17 – Manchester City midfielder Rodri says players are close to going on strike in protest at an increase in games.

City face Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League, with a new format adding at least two extra games before the knockout stage.

The Club World Cup – which Pep Guardiola’s side are also involved in – has also expanded to 32 teams and will be held next summer.

“I think we are close to that,” said Rodri when asked whether players will strike.

“It’s easy to understand something general, you ask any player, he will say the same.

“If it keeps this way, it will be a moment that we have no other option, but let’s see.”

The new Champions League and Club World Cup formats mean City will play at least four extra matches compared to last season’s guaranteed fixtures.

They played just two games to win the Club World Cup in December, but next summer would need to play three group games and four knockout matches if they were to go all the way.

Across the past two full seasons, City played 120 times across all competitions.