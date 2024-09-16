We will give you all the necessary support – President Ruto tells CAF EXCO on AFCON ‘27

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has told the CAF Executive Committee that the government will give all the necessary support to ensure a successful hosting of next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kenya will co-host the two competitions alongside neighbors Uganda and Tanzania.

Speaking on Monday as he addressed the CAF Exco meeting in Nairobi, President Ruto said all three governments are keen to ensure a successful event.

“Hosting both the CHAN and AFCON are major milestones for us. I speak a lot to president Patrice (Motsepe) and we discuss on the progress and so much more. I also have conversations with my colleagues with President Samia and President Museveni and we are all aligned to making sure both are successful,” President Ruto said. President William Ruto with Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen (left) and CAF boss Patrice Motsepe (right). PHOTO/FKF

The CAF Executive Committee is meeting in Nairobi to pass various resolutions and receive reports, among them the readiness of the Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania East Africa Pamoja AFCON 2027 bid.

President Ruto met with the CAF boss Motsepe and top officials from the Continental body earlier Monday morning, before he addressed the EXCO.

“We are going to host a historic CHAN next year and I am confident that the AFCON in 2027 will be a massive success. I toured three stadiums yesterday and I am impressed with the work going on,” Motsepe said, as he also spoke just before the EXCO meeting. President William Ruto with FKF boss Nick mwendwa. PHOTO/FKF

President Ruto said that his government remains committed to ensure the proposed venues; Nyayo, Kasarani and the new Talanta City Stadium will be ready in time.

“For CHAN, we will be ready by December. The Nyayo and Kasarani Stadiums will be ready. This is not only important to us as a country, but also to me as an individual. If there are any issues, I am always available to discuss,” further added the Head of State.