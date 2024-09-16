We will give you all the necessary support – President Ruto tells CAF EXCO on AFCON ‘27 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto poses with members of the CAF Executive Committee. PHOTO/FKF

Football

We will give you all the necessary support – President Ruto tells CAF EXCO on AFCON ‘27

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has told the CAF Executive Committee that the government will give all the necessary support to ensure a successful hosting of next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kenya will co-host the two competitions alongside neighbors Uganda and Tanzania.

Speaking on Monday as he addressed the CAF Exco meeting in Nairobi, President Ruto said all three governments are keen to ensure a successful event.

“Hosting both the CHAN and AFCON are major milestones for us. I speak a lot to president Patrice (Motsepe) and we discuss on the progress and so much more. I also have conversations with my colleagues with President Samia and President Museveni and we are all aligned to making sure both are successful,” President Ruto said.

President William Ruto with Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen (left) and CAF boss Patrice Motsepe (right). PHOTO/FKF

The CAF Executive Committee is meeting in Nairobi to pass various resolutions and receive reports, among them the readiness of the Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania East Africa Pamoja AFCON 2027 bid.

President Ruto met with the CAF boss Motsepe and top officials from the Continental body earlier Monday morning, before he addressed the EXCO.

“We are going to host a historic CHAN next year and I am confident that the AFCON in 2027 will be a massive success. I toured three stadiums yesterday and I am impressed with the work going on,” Motsepe said, as he also spoke just before the EXCO meeting.

President William Ruto with FKF boss Nick mwendwa. PHOTO/FKF

President Ruto said that his government remains committed to ensure the proposed venues; Nyayo, Kasarani and the new Talanta City Stadium will be ready in time.

“For CHAN, we will be ready by December. The Nyayo and Kasarani Stadiums will be ready. This is not only important to us as a country, but also to me as an individual. If there are any issues, I am always available to discuss,” further added the Head of State.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved