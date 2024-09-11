Honda and Alpine breach F1 cost-cap rules

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 11 – Engine manufacturers Honda and Alpine have both committed a “procedural breach” of the Formula 1 cost-cap regulations, says governing body the FIA.

Honda is the partner of world champions Red Bull while Alpine is the supplier for the Renault-owned team of the same name.

A statement from the FIA did not detail the specifics of the breaches, which took place in the 2023 season, but said neither had exceeded the spending limit.

A procedural breach typically would revolve around discrepancies in the filing of financial information.

The FIA said that both Honda and Alpine had “acted at all times in good faith” and were “co-operating” with the FIA’s cost-cap administration team “to finalise the matter”.

The FIA said it was proposing that both enter into a so-called ‘accepted breach agreement’, meaning the competitor agrees they have broken the rules and accepts some form of sanction.

A Honda spokesperson said: “We would like to discuss the details of the matter after the ABA is disclosed by the FIA.

“In any case, it was a simple procedural mistake and not at all intentional. Furthermore, even including this procedural error, we have not exceeded the cost cap.”

An Alpine spokesperson said: “The breach in question is directly in relation to Alpine Racing SAS (Viry-Chatillon) and relates to an administrative issue, and is in no way associated to financial overspending.

“We acknowledge and accept the findings of the review process and remain in regular dialogue with the FIA to ensure future compliance.”

Honda has been contacted for comment.

The statement added that all 10 teams had been found in compliance with the cost cap on their chassis-manufacturing side.

Last year was the first season in which the cost cap applied to engine manufacturers as well as teams.

In 2022, the FIA found that Red Bull had overspent by more than £1.8m in the first year of the cost cap the previous season. The team were fined $7m (£5.35m) and given a 10% reduction in their permitted aerodynamic research time.

In the same year, Aston Martin were found to have committed a procedural breach and were fined $450,000 (£344,000).