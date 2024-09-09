Kenya Motorsports ‘Soap Opera’ takes new twist as autocross commission resigns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 9 – Trouble at the beleaguered Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) heightened on Monday with the resignation of the Autocross Commission.

In a letter addressed to KMSF, the commission chair Keith Henrie cited a poor working relation between the two entities, among others, as the final straw that broke the camel’s back.

“The Motorsports Council unfortunately stood on the fence and has not stood for the truth. The communication by the BOD and the Commission was disjointed and a clear display of poor governance structures and protocol of authority,” Henrie said.

The chair further criticised KMSF for overstepping their mandate and not according them the respect they deserved.

“The commission has made several recommendations for the improvement of the sport, which were unfortunately thrown out at the council level without audience or consideration. Needless to say you undermine and disrespect the commissioners in meetings. We are volunteers for the sport but that does not mean we are less,” he said.

This latest twist adds more fuel to the burning house that is KMSF following last month’s deposing of Maina Muturi as chair during a meeting at Sikh Union Club.

Muturi, who was replaced in the interim by Jim Kahumbura, came out guns blazing soon after, describing the Board of Directors’ meeting that ousted him as an illegality.

There was more drama to come a week later with the resignation of the Rallies Commission chair Richard Onyoni cited difficult working conditions due to the wrangles within KMSF.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KMSF hosts the prestigious World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally for which the next edition is set for March next year.