Eliud Magut crosses the finish line to win the men's 42km at the Nairobi City Marathon. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Magut clinches Nairobi City Marathon on first attempt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8 – Kaptagat’s Eliud Magut won the men’s 42km at the third edition of the Nairobi City Expressway Marathon on Sunday morning.

Magut clocked 2:09:47 in first place, ahead of Josphat Bett (2:10:01) and Emmanuel Sikuku (2:10:05) in second and third respectively.

 Reflecting on a debut win at the marathon, Magut described it as a product of a year-long preparation.

“I have been training all year in readiness for this race. I haven’t competed in any other road race this year since December. Despite the injuries, I am happy to have overcome and finally won this race,” the 38-year-old said.

Having gone home Ksh 3.5 million richer, Magut is keen to spend the financial windfall wisely.

“I will plan well for it and make good use of it. I can’t say what I will use it for but whatever I do with it will be for the long term benefit,” he said.

Continuous improvement

Meanwhile, Keringet-based Bett was counting the positives from an energy-sapping race in which at one point seemed to be going toe-to-toe with the winner.

Having clocked 2:13:54 at last year’s La Rochelle Marathon, Bett believes that an improvement in his time is enough cause for celebration.

“In my last marathon in France, I ran 2:13:54 and today I see that I have managed to lower my time. That is a cause for celebration because it shows the hard work is paying off. I have been working on my speedwork,” Bett said.

He further admitted a podium finish was beyond his imagination.

“My major target was a top 10 finish so to come second is quite an achievement for which I thank God. From here, I will talk to my management to see if I can compete in one more race before the end of the year,” the 2008 World Under 20 10,000m champion said.

Advertisement

