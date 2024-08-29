Southampton agree deal for Arsenal keeper Ramsdale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 29 – Southampton have agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in a deal worth up to Sh4.2 billion (£25m.)

Ramsdale, 26, is expected to make the move before Friday’s transfer deadline, with Saints paying £18m upfront with the potential of £7m in add-ons.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent after Southampton’s 5-3 Carabao Cup second round win at Cardiff, Saints boss Russell Martin said: “If it happens it’s very, very exciting.

“But we’ll have to wait and see. I’m sure we’ll talk about it at some point if and when it happens.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers had been in talks with Arsenal about signing the keeper, who is back-up to David Raya at Emirates Stadium.

However, they pulled out because of the deal being too expensive.

Ramsdale played every minute of every league game as Arsenal finished second behind Manchester City in 2022-23.

However, he lost his place to Raya, who joined on loan from Brentford last season.

Ramsdale made just six league appearances while Arsenal have since turned Raya’s loan into a permanent signing.

In total he made 78 Premier League appearances for Arsenal after joining from Sheffield United in 2021 for £24m.

The ex-Bournemouth keeper joins a Southampton side that has lost both games since winning promotion back to the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, 34, started the games against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, both of which ended in 1-0 defeats.

Ramsdale has five England caps, the most recent coming against Iceland in June in England’s farewell game before the European Championship in Germany.

Southampton are away to Brentford on Saturday (15:00 BST).