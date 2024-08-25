KCB dispatch Oilers to successfully defend Kabeberi Sevens title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 25 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) put on a masterful display to clinch the Kabeberi Sevens with a 29-7 win over Menengai Oilers at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday evening.

Floyd Wabwire got the bankers running with the first try in the first minute before Emmanuel Opondo added the second in the fifth minute — Festus Shiasi converting the extras.

Jacob Ojee extended the lead to 17-0 just before halftime although Shiasi’s conversion failed to hit the mark.

Shiasi then atoned for the miss with a try of his own after the restart albeit his conversion was once again unsuccessful.

National rugby sevens team player Samuel Asati then got in on the action with the fifth of the game before Shiasi converted successfully between the posts.

The National Sevens Circuit’s (NSC) third highest try scorer, Dennis Abukuse, then scored a consolation try for Oilers as Eric Ogutu converted successfully.

Kakamega Sevens champions Kenya Harlequin finished third after defeating Catholic University Monks 31-14.

Top try scorer Amon Wamalwa and Dewald Lucky scored a brace for Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s charges with Leonard Fogang, Maurice Ochieng and Shujaa’s Herman Humwa adding one each.

The students scored through Victor Omupere and Samuel Omollo, the latter converting successfully on both occasions.

It was a campaign to forget for Kabras Sugar who lost 12-14 to Strathmore University Leos in the fifth-place playoff final.

Meanwhile Kenyatta University Blak Blad finished seventh after a slim 19-12 win over Nondies.

Hosts Mwamba RFC closed out the weekend on a high after thrashing Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika 37-5 in the 13th place playoff final.