Kabras Sugar taste victory at Dala 7s with sweet win over Oilers

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 18 – Kabras Sugar clinched the Dala 7s with a comprehensive 24-5 victory over Menengai Oilers at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday evening to collect their second trophy in this year’s National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

Patrick Lumumba set the sugar millers on their way with the first try in the second minute, Jackson Siketa converting successfully between the posts.

Siketa was on the scoreboard soon after, this time putting the oval ball over the white chalk, although James Olela could not convert successfully.

William Muhanji then went over at the stroke of halftime before Siketa added the extras to give them a 17-0 lead at the break.

Dennis Abukuse’s try in the 12th minute reduced the deficit.

However, Kabras had the final say in the proceedings, Siketa scoring his second try of the match before Olela’s successful conversion hammered the final nail in the coffin.

In the third-place playoff, Kenya Harlequin edged Masinde Muliro 22-19 to ensure they do not come back to Nairobi empty-handed.

The students drew first blood via Josephat Omulefu’s try in the third minute, which he cemented with a successful conversion.

Amon Wamalwa responded with a try of his own for Quins although he could not convert successfully between the posts.

Nonetheless, Brian Ratila went over at the stroke of halftime to give Quins a 10-7 lead heading into the breather.

Ratila then scored his second try at the resumption of play before national Under 20 team captain Patrick Wainaina made it 20-7 in the 11th minute.

Masinde Muliro hauled themselves back in contention courtesy of Musa Mugandi in the 13th minute.

Mugandi then made it a brace as Cyprian Ombaso successfully converted between the posts to set up a nail-biting end to the game.

In the fifth-place playoff, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) – smarting from their 12-5 loss to Quins in the quarters – thrashed Nondies 31-0.

Austin Sikutwa came away with a hattrick with Jacob Ojee and Lionel Anjeliti bagging a brace each.

Brian Wahinya was also on the scoresheet for the bankers.

Strathmore University Leos beat Kabete Stallions 24-10 to clinch the Challenger final as Homeboyz RFC went home with the Shield trophy after defeating Zetech University Oaks 17-10.

NSC action returns to Nairobi for the Kabeberi Sevens at the RFUEA Grounds on August 24-25.