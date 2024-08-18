Kabras Sugar taste victory at Dala 7s with sweet win over Oilers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kabras Sugar players celebrate with their Christie 7s trophy at RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Cup

Kabras Sugar taste victory at Dala 7s with sweet win over Oilers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 18 – Kabras Sugar clinched the Dala 7s with a comprehensive 24-5 victory over Menengai Oilers at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday evening to collect their second trophy in this year’s National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

Patrick Lumumba set the sugar millers on their way with the first try in the second minute, Jackson Siketa converting successfully between the posts.

Siketa was on the scoreboard soon after, this time putting the oval ball over the white chalk, although James Olela could not convert successfully.

William Muhanji then went over at the stroke of halftime before Siketa added the extras to give them a 17-0 lead at the break.

Dennis Abukuse’s try in the 12th minute reduced the deficit.

However, Kabras had the final say in the proceedings, Siketa scoring his second try of the match before Olela’s successful conversion hammered the final nail in the coffin.

In the third-place playoff, Kenya Harlequin edged Masinde Muliro 22-19 to ensure they do not come back to Nairobi empty-handed.

The students drew first blood via Josephat Omulefu’s try in the third minute, which he cemented with a successful conversion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Amon Wamalwa responded with a try of his own for Quins although he could not convert successfully between the posts.

Nonetheless, Brian Ratila went over at the stroke of halftime to give Quins a 10-7 lead heading into the breather.

Ratila then scored his second try at the resumption of play before national Under 20 team captain Patrick Wainaina made it 20-7 in the 11th minute.

Masinde Muliro hauled themselves back in contention courtesy of Musa Mugandi in the 13th minute.

Mugandi then made it a brace as Cyprian Ombaso successfully converted between the posts to set up a nail-biting end to the game.

In the fifth-place playoff, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) – smarting from their 12-5 loss to Quins in the quarters – thrashed Nondies 31-0.

Austin Sikutwa came away with a hattrick with Jacob Ojee and Lionel Anjeliti bagging a brace each.

Brian Wahinya was also on the scoresheet for the bankers.

Strathmore University Leos beat Kabete Stallions 24-10 to clinch the Challenger final as Homeboyz RFC went home with the Shield trophy after defeating Zetech University Oaks 17-10.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NSC action returns to Nairobi for the Kabeberi Sevens at the RFUEA Grounds on August 24-25.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved