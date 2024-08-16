Musingu receive handsome support ahead of EA School Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Musingu High School has received massive support from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ahead of their East Africa School Games football campaign, with the games scheduled for Mbale, Uganda, starting Saturday.

Musingu, who finished second at the Kenyan national school games after losing to Nairobi’s Highway Secondary School on penalties received training equipment and new kits to bolster their preparation for an assault at the East African title.

Head coach Brendan Mwinamo, previously the brains behind the success of Kakamega High School, said the support will be massive in boosting their confidence and morale ahead of the Games.

“The boys are ready for the East Africa games. We have been training in hot conditions to build stamina ahead of the grueling tourney. We have also worked on our weaknesses in the offensive and defensive units so, I believe we will have a good outing in Uganda,” Mwinamo said.

KCB Bank has injected over Sh1.5mn in payment of fees for the student footballers at Musingu. Additionally, the Bank has invested in football equipment, and jerseys for the team since partnering a year ago.

“We are grateful to KCB for giving back to the community by supporting the vulnerable students from humble backgrounds to facilitate their education. This partnership underscores the value of sports and education in nurturing talent and progressing academic excellence. We look forward to the team’s success in Uganda,” noted Chief Principal Musingu High School, Bernard Lukuya.

The Musingu Scorpions have been drawn in pool B alongside host teams St. Julian High School and Amus College School as well as Burundi’s APE Rugunga and Kalangala Secondary School of Tanzania.