Three Gold Medals up for grabs for Kenya on penultimate Paris Olympics

PARIS, France, Aug 10 – After missing out on the men’s marathon gold on Saturday morning where Benson Kipruto settled for bronze, Kenya will be out to make amends tonight where three gold medals are up for the take.

World silver medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi will get Kenya’s medal hunt underway at 7:15pm (8:15pm EAT) in the men’s 800m, then the trio of Jacob Krop, Edwin Kurgat and Ronald Kwemoi take it to the track for the men’s 5000m at 7:50pm (8:50pm) before the showdown of women’s 1500m final at 8:15pm (9:15pm) where Faith Kipyegon will be seeking her third succesive gold with debutant Susan Ejore the other Kenyan.

For Wanyonyi, he says being a lone ranger will not scare her from fighting “tooth and nail” to ensure he retains the title for Kenya in the presence of two-time Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha. Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Heat 3 of the men’s 800m. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

Wanyonyi candidly admits that the pressure is immense in the run up to the finals.

“The is much pressure going into the final, but I will run well. The track looked good, so we are looking forward to the final. I am are ready for anything that comes, I will deal with it. When you are ahead and you control the pace, you know exactly what it means. I’m happy to attack from the front,” said Wanyonyi whom withdrew from Monaco to take a deserved break after an energy sapping outing in Paris.

Wanyonyi reveals that he used the Paris Diamond League to test the waters for the fabled Olympics.

“I just needed to see how far my training had gone; so I am confirmed I was okay and took a break up till the Olympics. My coach has been working towards my pace and resilience. I expect something from this Olympics. Anything can happen for 800m, so I expect tough final.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-