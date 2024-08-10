A king at last! Wanyonyi swoops to Olympics gold in men's 800m - Capital Sports
Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Heat 3 of the men's 800m. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

Paris Olympics 2024

A king at last! Wanyonyi swoops to Olympics gold in men’s 800m

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10 – Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi produced a performance for the ages to clinch Kenya’s third gold at the Paris Olympics on Saturday evening.

Wanyonyi clocked a personal best 1:41.91 to win the men’s 800m in what was a thrilling race to the finish line between the youngster and Canada’s Marco Arop.

Arop, who beat Wanyonyi to the world title at last year’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, clocked 1:41.20 to collect silver as Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati finished third in 1:41.50.

The gold is Wanyonyi’s second, three years after he clocked a World Under 20 record of 1:43.76 to win the Under 20 title at the global championships on home soil.

The youngster has often been billed as the successor to his countryman, David Rudisha, who set a world record of 1:40.91 on his way to victory at the London Olympics in 2012.

In April this year, Wanyonyi set a world record of 3:54.6 in the men’s mile at the Roads to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

