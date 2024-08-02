Olympics: Moraa, Odira make 800m semis, Chebet to contest repechage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – World and Commonwealth Games champion Mary Moraa as well as debutant Lilian Odira have both qualified for the semi-final of the women’s 800m at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Moraa finished second in her heat while Odira, who beat the reigning world champion at the Kenyan national trials, finished third to also secure an automatic qualification slot.

Compatriot Vivian Chebet will however return to action on Saturday to contest in the repechage after failing to finish in the top three automatic slots. She was fifth in heat three, timing 1:59.90 after failing to dig some gas for the homestretch.

She had sailed in at second heading to the bell, but couldn’t kick in well with finish line in sight.

Moraa put in a comfortable, assured performance in her heat finishing second, only being beaten by five-hundredth of a second by Ethiopian Tsige Duguma at the line.

The 24-year-old had managed the race well, calculating her steps and watching her rare keenly, knowing only the top three make the semis. She did well to guard her lead, and once she was assured of the top three, slowed down at the finish line.

She timed 1:57.95 at second spot.

Compatriot Odira had a different strategy though, as she sat in the middle of the pack of eight until the home stretch when she used her lanky kicks to gain some ground and finish in third, clocking 1:58.83, a new personal best time.

The heat was won by Jamaica’s Natoya Goule-Toppin who clocked 1:58.66 while Claudia Hollingsworth of Australia was second in 1:58.77.