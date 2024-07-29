NOC-K boss Tergat Exalts Young Shujaa Warriors after Olympics experience

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 28 – National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) boss Paul Tergat says he is proud of the Shujaa after a promising display that saw the team replicate their Tokyo 2020 performance three years ago.

Tergat, a former world marathon record holder, hailed the country’s national sevens rugby squad for defeating Samoa 10-5 in the 9th place playoff at the stage de France.

Despite being booted out of the group stage without a win, Shujaa caught the eye of the NOC-K president, who extended his warm and proud congratulations.

“We have young blood in rugby, I want to say that this is the best talent that I have ever seen in rugby in a long time. They are very young and focused, and I believe the future is great. How they played yesterday (Saturday) was very exciting against Samoa,” Tergat said. NOC-K boss Paul Tergat address at the Kenya House in Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

He added, “I want to assure the players that going forward, they should know they are the best talent that we have in our contentment and now that they’re returning to the elite stage, we wish them all the best,” Tergat added.

Going by the gusto and determination of the youngsters in Shujaa squad, Tergat believes rugby have set the stage and the mood for volleyballers who will precede their athletics compatriots.

“To the volleyballers, we want to tell you that you are our Malaikas (queens). We’ll support you and make sure you excel.” Tergat wished the national volleyball team well. Malkia Strikers posing for a team photo after their final training in Miramas, France before heading to Paris for the Olympics. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

Malkia opens her competition Monday afternoon against Brazil in Pool A before taking on Poland and then finish off with Japan.

Tergat was speaking at the Kenya House in Paris, where he urged Kenyans and other nationalities to visit the facility to experience Kenyan culture and cuisines.

Kenya’s Ambassador to France, Betty Cherwon, said sport plays an integral role in her mission and that the Olympic Games will help the relations between Kenya and France.

The embassy has been instrumental in setting up the Kenya House, which is located at the Gallerie Joseph building on 5 rue Saint Merri, Paris.

Sunday was ‘Diaspora Day’ at Kenya House with a special focus on Kenyans living in the diaspora.

“I’m excited to be here at Kenya House. This is home away from home. Visitors will be able to access local cuisines like ugalii because the diverse presentation that you are able to enjoy and understand how Kenyan works because we have various departments here of culture and tourism in there.

“With our national colours in display, we have all the merchandise here so that they can buy to support Kenyan athletes who are our best ambassadors,” Tergat said.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-