Nigerian boxer fails drugs test at Olympics - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PHOTO/BBC

Boxing

Nigerian boxer fails drugs test at Olympics

Published

PARIS, France, Jul 29 – Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore is out of the Paris 2024 Olympics after being provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.

The 22-year-old, who won gold at the African Games in Accra earlier this year and a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, tested positive for furosemide, a banned substance that is classed as a diuretic and masking agent.

The out-of-competition sample was collected by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on 25 July on behalf of the International Olympic Committee.

Ogunsemilore can appeal the result but any decision will not come in time for what would have been her Olympic debut fight against Shih Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei on Monday in the 60kg lightweight division.

The BBC has reached out to the Nigerian Olympic Committee for a response.

Ogunsemilore’s result means Nigeria have now had athletes suspended for doping violations at two successive Olympics following sprinter Blessing Okagbare’s positive test three years ago in Tokyo.

Okagbare was subsequently banned for 11 years for the use of human growth hormone.

Ahead of Paris 2024, there were concerns Nigerian athletes might not be allowed to compete under their own flag due to allegations made by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) that the country’s own anti-doping agency is non-compliant with Wada regulations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nigeria’s National Anti-Doping Committee denies the charge and the case is currently being examined by the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved