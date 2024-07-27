Sudden death kocks out Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo at Paris 2024 Olympics - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fencing

Sudden death kocks out Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo at Paris 2024 Olympics

Published

PARIS, France, Jul 27 – Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo lost by a slim margin of one point, bowing out at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after losing 12-13 to Kryvytska of Ukraine in the round of 32.

Alexandra had been given a bye in the round of 64 and was hopeful to progress into the medal bracket to hand Kenya it’s first ever in the Fencing category.

The competition was so tight that the two were separated by a point in each touch of play.

“I lost by one touch. I gave my best because sudden death can go either way. I wish it could have gone longer since I was determined to give kenya a medal but I am sorry it did not go my way,” Alexandra told Capital Sport after the competition.

She adde, “The level of competition here is very high. She won silver at the world championships, I won silver as well, so it was anyones’ game,” Alexndra added.

-More to follow-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved