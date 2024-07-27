Sudden death kocks out Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo at Paris 2024 Olympics

PARIS, France, Jul 27 – Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo lost by a slim margin of one point, bowing out at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after losing 12-13 to Kryvytska of Ukraine in the round of 32.

Alexandra had been given a bye in the round of 64 and was hopeful to progress into the medal bracket to hand Kenya it’s first ever in the Fencing category.

The competition was so tight that the two were separated by a point in each touch of play.

“I lost by one touch. I gave my best because sudden death can go either way. I wish it could have gone longer since I was determined to give kenya a medal but I am sorry it did not go my way,” Alexandra told Capital Sport after the competition.

She adde, “The level of competition here is very high. She won silver at the world championships, I won silver as well, so it was anyones’ game,” Alexndra added.

