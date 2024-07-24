Ngannou targets MMA return in October

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24 – Francis Ngannou is planning to make his return to MMA in October in Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has not fought in MMA since January 2022 having spent the past two years focused on his boxing career.

Ngannou, 37, left the UFC and signed for the PFL last year and says he will make his promotional debut against Renan Ferreira.

“It’s not finalised yet, but they were talking about 19 October,” Ngannou said on the JRE MMA Show., external

Ngannou boxed former world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua back to back, with both bouts ending in defeat – Joshua knocking out Ngannou in just two rounds in March.

Ferreira won the PFL’s 2023 heavyweight tournament and has 13 wins, three losses and three no-contests on his record.

The 34-year-old Brazilian’s most recent win was a 21-second demolition of Bellator’s heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in February.

“I’ve been telling people about this guy for almost two years,” Ngannou said of Ferreira .

“I said ‘watch this guy’. Very athletic. Fast hands, one-two, knees – very athletic. So I think it’s going to be him.”

It was announced earlier this month Ngannou would be taking charge of PFL Africa when a series is launched there in 2025.

Ngannou took a break from the public eye after the death of his 15-month-old son in April.

The Cameroonian said his son fainted twice before his death in Dubai due to a mild inflammation of the brain.

“At least whenever I die, I’m going to see my kid. I’m not afraid of it. I still want to live but you get to that point,” Ngannou said.