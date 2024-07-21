Like father like son: Polo youngster Jadini keen to introduce own kids to the sport

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21 – Kenyan polo youngster Jadini Nzomo is looking to follow in his father’s footsteps by introducing his future kids to the sport.

Jadini is praying for the opportunity to start his own family and is looking forward to playing with or against them at some point.

“Obviously, if God blesses me in the regard I will definitely try to make it happen. It’s something I am definitely looking forward to for my children and have them play the sport… and just replicating what my dad has been able to do for us. He has helped us in very many ways, in school and relationships. It’s a big blessing to be honest,” he said.

Jadini is a scion of the Nzomo family that has produced top polo players on the local scene, led by their patriarch, Raphael, who is one of Kenya’s most experienced.

The youngster’s siblings, Hiromi and Amani, are also mainstays of Kenyan polo with the latter winning the Most Valuable Player award at last weekend’s Horseman Cup at the Nairobi Polo Club.

Jadini featured in that match, playing on the opposite side against his brother as Amani’s Mawimbi won 6-4F against 24:7 to lift the trophy.

He was once again in action on Sunday, starring for Sandstorm with six goals as they swept aside Veuve Cliquot 8F-1 to hoist the Lord Cranworth Trophy at the same venue.

It was a father vs son battle on the day as Jadini faced off with Raphael who was playing for the losing side.

The youngster expressed his delight at making such unique life memories, having played against his brother last weekend.

“I think I am very blessed in that regard because I really get to play against my family. It definitely helps our relationship and stuff…there is never any bad blood or hard feelings. I think they should stop putting us against each other and enable us to play together more,” JD, as he is popularly known, said.

His six-star show notwithstanding, the youngster believes there is more to come from him.

“You know I don’t really get to play much because I am mostly in school. I am usually in school for like three-quarters of the year and get to play polo for only like a quarter. I feel like I still have a lot of growth to do…a lot of work to put in to reach the next level. Seeing as I am done with my masters now, I’ll be able to play more polo and reach the next level. Hopefully, I can get to 3-goal, 4-goal, 5-goal or even 6-goal,” he said.

Jadini is particularly excited by the mooted national polo league, which will be played every two weeks.

“I don’t think…to my knowledge…that we have had another league in Kenya before. At the moment we only have a few tournaments in Nairobi. I believe we will get to play more often and to even travel more,” he said.

Lord Cranworth Trophy results:

Sandstorm 8F-1 Veuve Cliquot

Red Bull Cup (Subsidiary division)

Primarosa 6F-6 24:7