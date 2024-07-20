INVINCIBLES! – Stylish Thunder strike down KPA to clinch first ever league title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Nairobi City Thunder crushed defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 86-48 in Game Three on Saturday night to clinch their first ever Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League title, with a 3-0 whitewash in the best of five final series.

Thunder were unplayable at their Nyayo National Gymnasium homecourt, putting in a mastered performance that the dockers struggled to match up to.

“I was amazed at how we played today. I am just wondering how we left it this late to show our best game. This was an amazing performance from the boys and to win the title in this way is such an amazing feeling. I am very proud of everyone that is associated with this team. We did it,” exclaimed head coach Brad Ibs after the final whistle.

Thunder had fought heads and shoulders in games one and two in Mombasa, winning both, to come to Nairobi with a 2-0 lead. In game one down at the Coast, Thunder had to come from as much as 19 points down at halftime to win, and this just showed their grit as champions.

They have won the title, without dropping a single game.

KPA modest in defeat

Thunder’s Faheem Juma slices down the KPA defense to go up for two points during the KBF Premier League final. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KPA head coach Cliff Owuor who only joined the team three months ago from Rwanda was modest in defeat.

“I mean today was not our day. I am just proud of what these players have done, to even reach the final. We had so many of our key players injured and we had to work with a new team in season. Congrats to Thunder, and for us, we will go back to the drawing board, strategize and come back stronger,” said Owuor, who is also the national team head coach.

Heading into game three, Thunder scented blood and they were locked in straight from warm up. Their game faces showed a side determined to write history, and do better than they did the last time they played the final in 2019.

Skipper Ligare puts on a mastered show

Griffin Ligare rises to shoot a three-pointer in the KBF Premier League final against KPA. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Skipper Griffin Ligare, who has been part of the team for the last 15 years put on a show, as he sunk 17 points and had eight rebounds. Of his 17 points, 12 came from five three-point attempts he made.

Albert Odero, voted the league’s Most Valuable Player sunk in a game high 19 points while Faheem Juma also chalked double digits with 13 points.

Malian international Aboulaye Haidarra was KPA’s best scorer with 13, while John Wiljass also chalked double digits with 10.

Thunder showed intent from the start, and had a 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter, leading 26-9. Ligare was the chief destroyer for the dockers with three of his four dimes from downtown coming in the opening quarter.

Thunder too good for KPA

Thunder’s Garang Ding dribbles in the KBF Premier League final against KPA. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The dockers tried to rally back in the second quarter, but Thunder were just too good. They maintained the 17 point lead at halftime, scores at 42-25.

It was the same story in the third quarter, and Thunder were comfortable. At the end of the third quarter, they had a 28 point lead.

In the last quarter, coach Ibs had the prestige of resting all his star players, including Ligare, who was given a standing ovation for his performance on the night. The likes of Ariel Ortega, Darill Omondi, Derrick Olang and Dismas Mbaka were all given minutes on the floor to enjoy themselves as clearly, victory was within their pockets.

Thunder were awarded Sh350,000 for winning the league, and have also qualified to represent Kenya in the qualifiers for the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL).