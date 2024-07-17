£95m spent, six players bought – who are Chelsea’s early summer signings?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16 – Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market – yet again – this summer, bringing in five new players so far.

Some were deals you may have missed while all eyes were on the European Championship.

So who have they signed, and how have they managed to do it with the Premier League’s finance rules?

Tosin Adarabioyo

Centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo joined Chelsea on a four-year deal after his contract at Fulham ran out.

The 26-year-old, who is eligible to play for England or Nigeria, has been one of Fulham’s key players but rejected a new deal there.

The 6ft 5in defender has taken the number four shirt – and will be hoping to replace Thiago Silva team.

“Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me,” said the Manchester City academy product. “I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Omari Kellyman

Chelsea signed Aston Villa and England Under-20 midfielder Omari Kellyman in a deal worth up to £19m.

The 18-year-old only started one game for Villa – making another five substitute appearances – after a £600,000 move from Derby in 2022.

Kellyman, who can also play up front, has signed a six-year deal at Chelsea with the option of a seventh.

“I feel like I will be able to take my opportunity as and when it comes,” he said.

“Hopefully, I can become one of the faces on the side of the stadium. I want to become a big player for this club.”

Marc Guiu

Chelsea only had to pay £5m to sign striker Marc Guiu – but that is not a reflection of his value.

The 18-year-old had a release clause of only 6m euros, which Barcelona tried to renegotiate with a new deal – but he joined Chelsea instead on a five-year contract.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He scored two goals in seven games for Barca’s first team – including one just 23 seconds into his debut against Athletic Bilbao.

It is thought Chelsea see the Spain Under-19 frontman as part of their first-team squad.

“It’s an immense joy to sign for Chelsea and I struggled to sleep ahead of the journey here because I was so excited,” he said. “Ever since I was small, it was my dream to play in the Premier League.”

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Chelsea paid £30m to sign Leicester City’s versatile midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 25, on a six-year deal.

He came through the Foxes academy and played 129 times for the club, scoring 17 goals – with 12 of them in last season’s Championship promotion campaign.

He also set up 12 league goals last season and was named the club’s player of the year.

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca knows him well from his time at Leicester last season.

“I spoke to Enzo Maresca about adding more goals to my game and thought of methods to do it and I have managed to do that,” said Dewsbury-Hall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It was nice to get into double figures. That is something I will try to do again this year because I am an attacking player trying to make a difference in the final third of the pitch.”

Leicester did not want to lose him, but needed the money to meet the Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Renato Veiga

Chelsea have also signed versatile Basel player Renato Veiga for £12m on a seven-year deal.

The 20-year-old can play in central defence, at left-back or in midfield. He joined Basel last summer for about £4m from Sporting Lisbon, having also been wanted by Burnley.

The Portugal Under-21 international had a loan spell at Bundesliga side Augsburg in 2023.

“I’m comfortable on the ball and I would describe myself as a complete player due to my versatility,” he said.

Estevao Willian – for next season

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian for an initial £29m – after his 18th birthday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Brazilian will spend the next year with Palmerias as he is not allowed to move countries while he is 17.

“Estevao is the best player to have emerged from Brazilian football since Neymar. You watch him and you fall in love,” the head of Palmeiras’ academy, Joao Paulo Sampaio, told BBC Sport.

How have Chelsea been allowed to sign these players?

BBC senior football reporter Nizaar Kinsella said: “Chelsea have sold £85m worth of talent, which includes Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa, Lewis Hall to Newcastle and Omari Hutchinson to Ipswich, to help fund their latest transfer splurge.

“There was also the controversial sale of two hotels for £76.5m to a sister company that helped balance the last set of books, while Mason Mount’s £55m transfer to Manchester United is believed to have been booked on the 2023-24 season accounts.

“They anticipate the banking of a sizeable windfall for participating in the inaugural summer Club World Cup next season.”