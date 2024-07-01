Gor Mahia appoint Brazilian as new head coach, Zico returns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia have appointed Brazilian tactician Leonardo Martins Neiva as the club’s new head coach following the exit of Irishman Jonathan McKinstry.

Neiva was unveiled by the club Monday evening, and is expected to start his job with immediate effect as K’Ogalo prepare for a return to Continental football as well as the CECAFA Club Championship.

“It is a big pleasure and a great honor to coach this giant of Kenya and east Africa. I am sure that we will try our best to put Gor Mahia in the top level of the African continent. I want to thank the club president for giving me this opportunity,” the coach, speaking to the club’s official communication channels.

Legend Zico returns to K’Ogalo

Gor Mahia’s new coach Leo Neiva (left) with assistant coach Michael Nam and the returning Zedekiah Otieno

At the same time, club legend Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno returns to the club as an assistant coach, and will see off his contract with Sofapaka before officially assuming duties.

Otieno let the club as an assistant coach, having also held positions of interim coach, and spent four seasons with KCB before he left last season. He joined Sofapaka midway through this campaign.

He will lead the team out for their relegation/promotion play off against National Super League side Naivas FC, with the first leg set for Saturday in Machakos and the return a week later.

Neiva returns to East Africa, having previously coached Tanzanian giants Yanga, and former Ugandan champions Vipers SC. He has also previously coached Sudanese side Al Merrikh.