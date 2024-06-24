Hungary's Varga stable after going off on stretcher - Capital Sports
Sheets were held around Varga, 29, as he received treatment on the pitch, and he was immediately taken to hospital after the incident. PHOTO/Sky

EURO 2024

Hungary’s Varga stable after going off on stretcher

Berlin, Germany, Jun 24 – Hungary striker Barnabas Varga is “stable” in hospital after being carried off on a stretcher following a mid-air clash with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in Sunday night’s Euro 2024 match.

Varga sustained a fractured cheek bone and will have an operation, Hungary manager Marco Rossi told BBC Sport.

“Varga is okay,” said Rossi. “Unfortunately he will be operated on because he suffered a fracture. We will see [what happens]. If we progress in the tournament for sure he will not be with us.”

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Rossi added that Varga was “healthy” and “not under any kind of risks”.

The match was held up for nearly seven minutes as the striker received lengthy treatment on the pitch.

“The Hungarian national team player is currently in one of the hospitals in Stuttgart,” the Hungarian Football Federation wrote in a post on X, external.

Received treatment on the pitch

“We will inform you immediately if there is any news on his status.”

Sheets were held around Varga, 29, as he received treatment on the pitch, and he was immediately taken to hospital after the incident.

Hungary’s players quickly signalled that he was in trouble and helped bring on the stretcher as others gathered round their team-mate.

Rossi said the players were “worried” about Varga’s condition.

He added: “What I heard from the players is that he looked like he was not conscious so everybody was really worried about his condition and also worried about the fact the doctors arrived a bit late, but probably they didn’t realise it was a dangerous situation.”

