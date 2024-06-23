Korir kickstarts Kenya’s quest for medal at Africa Championships amid disorganisation at continental showpiece

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Kenya’s Roncer Korir remains the country’s only medalist at the ongoing Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon, which has been plagued by accusations of disorganisation.

Korir clocked 28:52.94 to win bronze in the men’s 10,000m on Saturday evening as the Ethiopian pair of Nibrat Melak (28:52.57) and Gemechu Dida (28:52.97) clinched gold and silver respectively.

Another Kenyan, Edwin Too, narrowly missed out on podium after clocking 4:44.90 to finish fourth in the men’s 1500m decathlon.

More medals await on Day Three of the continental championships on Sunday where a number of Kenyans will be in action.

National 800m champion Lilian Odira – and her fellow countrywoman Sarah Moraa – will line up in the women’s 800m where they face seven other competitors.

Odira clocked 2:04.43 to finish third in Heat 1 of the women’s 800m on Saturday as Moraa timed 2:02.02 to win the second heat.

Alex Kipngetich Ngeno will also be angling for the podium in the men’s 800m, which will be held immediately after the women’s final.

Ngeno booked his place in the final after timing 1:45.59 to win Heat 2 of the one-lap race on Saturday.

Another Kenyan, Nicholas Kebenei, agonisingly came close to making the final but finished third in Heat 1 after clocking 1:49.13.

The continental showpiece, which is doubling up as a Paris Olympics qualifier, has been under scrutiny for poor preparations with certain athletes pulling out midway.

World 100m silver medalist Letsile Tebogo as well as Ivorian Marie Josee Talou are among elite athletes who have bid farewell to the championships due to frustrations with the organisation.

“You cannot make up warm up and then keep us waiting for almost an hour. Time is of the essence when it comes to athletics. I may compete in the semi-final but I may not run in the final if the same situation continues,” Tebogo said.

Kenya will be looking to maintain – or better – their performance from the last edition in 2022 in Reduit, Mauritius where they topped the medal table with 10 gold, five silver and eight bronze.