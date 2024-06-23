Korir kickstarts Kenya's quest for medal at Africa Championships amid disorganisation at continental showpiece - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Roncer Kipkorir (R) and Joseph Kiptum celebrate at the end of the men's 10,000m. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA X

Athletics

Korir kickstarts Kenya’s quest for medal at Africa Championships amid disorganisation at continental showpiece

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Kenya’s Roncer Korir remains the country’s only medalist at the ongoing Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon, which has been plagued by accusations of disorganisation.

Korir clocked 28:52.94 to win bronze in the men’s 10,000m on Saturday evening as the Ethiopian pair of Nibrat Melak (28:52.57) and Gemechu Dida (28:52.97) clinched gold and silver respectively.

Another Kenyan, Edwin Too, narrowly missed out on podium after clocking 4:44.90 to finish fourth in the men’s 1500m decathlon.

More medals await on Day Three of the continental championships on Sunday where a number of Kenyans will be in action.

National 800m champion Lilian Odira – and her fellow countrywoman Sarah Moraa – will line up in the women’s 800m where they face seven other competitors.

Odira clocked 2:04.43 to finish third in Heat 1 of the women’s 800m on Saturday as Moraa timed 2:02.02 to win the second heat.

Alex Kipngetich Ngeno will also be angling for the podium in the men’s 800m, which will be held immediately after the women’s final.

Ngeno booked his place in the final after timing 1:45.59 to win Heat 2 of the one-lap race on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another Kenyan, Nicholas Kebenei, agonisingly came close to making the final but finished third in Heat 1 after clocking 1:49.13.

The continental showpiece, which is doubling up as a Paris Olympics qualifier, has been under scrutiny for poor preparations with certain athletes pulling out midway.

World 100m silver medalist Letsile Tebogo as well as Ivorian Marie Josee Talou are among elite athletes who have bid farewell to the championships due to frustrations with the organisation.

“You cannot make up warm up and then keep us waiting for almost an hour. Time is of the essence when it comes to athletics. I may compete in the semi-final but I may not run in the final if the same situation continues,” Tebogo said.

Kenya will be looking to maintain – or better – their performance from the last edition in 2022 in Reduit, Mauritius where they topped the medal table with 10 gold, five silver and eight bronze.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved