Lionesses' Maureen Muritu and Freshia Oduor celebrate during Saturday's match against Argentina. PHOTO/RUGBY SEVENS X

Rugby

Hungry Lionesses devour Argentina to continue hunt for Paris ticket

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The national women’s rugby 7s team continued their charge towards the Paris Olympics with a 15-13 win over Argentina in their quarterfinal matchup at the World Rugby Repechage in Monaco on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides were clashing for the second time in two days following Saturday’s 17-12 win over the South Americans in their Pool A clash.

Sunday’s meet-up couldn’t have started any better after Sofia Gonzalez was banished to the sin bin for reckless play in the third minute.

Lionesses took full advantage of their numerical superiority, taking the lead a minute later via Grace Adhiambo.

Stella Wafula increased the disparity with the second try of the game at the cusp of the halftime.

Japan-based Janet Okello then put her name on the scoreboard with the third try to put Lionesses 15-0 up.

However, the Argentines recovered their footing and replied through Mayira Genghini in the 12th minute.

Josefina Padellaro’s try in the 13th minute made for a nervy finish for the Lionesses, especially as Gonzalez got her scoring boots right and converted successfully between the posts.

Nonetheless, time was not on their side and the Lionesses held out to secure passageway to the semis where they play the Czech Republic on Sunday evening.

