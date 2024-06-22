Successful hunt for Lionesses on Day One of Paris Olympics Qualifiers - Capital Sports
Kenya's Judith Auma in action for Lionesses in a past match against Argentina. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY X

Rugby

Successful hunt for Lionesses on Day One of Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – The national women’s rugby 7s team began their hunt for a ticket to the Paris Olympics won a bang, winning both of their ties on Day Two of the Repechage in Monaco on Saturday.

Lionesses made mincemeat of Samoa, winning 31-5 before closing out the day with a 19-17 win over the Pumas of Argentina in a pulsating Pool A tie at Stade Louis II in the French principality.

Japan-based Janet Okello continued her dominant performance with a first minute try, with Freshia Oduor converting between the posts to put the Lionesses in the ascendancy.

The Argentines equalised two minutes later via Marianela Escalante before Sofia Gonzalez converted to level the scores.

However, Judith Auma put the ball over the white chalk to restore coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s charges’ lead at the cusp of halftime.

The Pumas would not, however, be cowed into submission, Maria Brigido Chamorro restoring parity in the ninth minute.

Chamorro was soon playing the devils’ advocate, scoring her second try of the match to put the Argentines in front for the first time.

Nonetheless, Oduor added one more twist to the tale in the 13th minute, scoring the winning try whereas Grace Adhiambo converted the resultant penalty to secure Kenya’s win over the Latin Americans for the second time in just over the month.

The two sides will square off in the quarterfinals of the same competition on Sunday afternoon, with Lionesses looking to pick up from where they left off with another victory.

