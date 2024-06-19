Day of reckoning for relegation candidates in penultimate FKF PL round

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Muhoroni Youth will be relegated from the FKF Premier League by Wednesday evening if they lose to already axed Nzoia Sugar in the penultimate match of the season set for the Mumias Sports Complex.

Muhoroni are placed second from bottom with 28 points, four away from safety, and defeat in Mumias will seal their fate in the second tier.

They were beaten 1-0 by FC Talanta over the weekend, the latter pulling themselves into safety, while Muhoroni, who have been over time accused of wielding unprofessional methods in their home turf to intimidate opponents and referees, have been left licking their wounds.

Even if they win, the sugar belt side will also be relegated if the teams above them, Sofapaka and Shabana FC collect maximum points in their games this afternoon.

Nzoia are keen to bow out of the top flight on a high and they showed this with a well worked 3-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars over the weekend, and facing a side they have scores to settle with, are keen to go all out.

Shabana can seal safety with home win

Shabana FC head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, Shabana who beat AFC Leopards 4-3 over the weekend will be at home against Bidco United. Victory for Tore Bobe will be key as it will not only assure them of escaping the automatic chop zone, but also move them further away from the play-off slot.

Head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo remains optimistic that his team will assure themselves of safety before the final match of the campaign on Sunday.

Sofapaka, who currently occupy the play-off slot, are also on 32 points, but an inferior goal difference. They will be at the Dandora Stadium taking on Nairobi City Stars and need victory by all means to remain confident of survival.

A win ensures they wade off the red zone, and if Shabana drop points in Homabay, then they will swap places.

FC Talanta is the other team in small relegation danger, but they can only drop as far as the play-off spot. They just need a point away to champions Gor Mahia to assure themselves of complete safety.

Tusker look to cement second spot

Tusker FC players celebrate their victory over Bandari FC. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Elsewhere in other matches set for Wednesday afternoon, former champions Tusker FC will look to cement their hold on second spot when they play away to Posta Rangers. They are four points ahead of third placed Police FC and a win will assure them of finishing behind champions Gor Mahia.

Police will be at home against Bandari FC at the Police Sacco Stadium in South C and will look to clinch maximum points and pounce in the event the brewers drop points.

FKF PL Midweek fixtures:

Shabana FC vs Bidco United (Homabay), City Stars vs Sofapaka, AFC Leopards vs KCB (Dandora), Posta Rangers vs Tusker FC (Machakos), Posta Rangers vs Tusker FC (Thika Stadium), Kariobangi Sharks vs Ulinzi Stars, Kenya Police vs Bandari (Police Sacco Stadium), Nzoia Sugar vs Muhoroni Youth, Kakamega Homeboyz vs Murang’a Seal (Mumias Sports Complex).