MOFA part ways head coach Lloyd Wahome, eye replacement - Capital Sports
MOFA players line up before a past match. PHOTO/MOFA FACEBOOK

Kenyan Premier League

MOFA part ways head coach Lloyd Wahome, eye replacement

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2, 2025 – Michael Olunga Football Academy (MOFA) FC head coach Lloyd Wahome has departed the club after a season in charge.

In a statement, the National Super League (NSL) side said the former Tusker and Mathare United player has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to coach Wahome for his hard work, unwavering dedication and professionalism during his time at the club. His contribution to our vision and journey has been significant and we remain proud of the progress achieved under his leadership,” the club said.

They added they have embarked on the search for a new head coach with a number of names being fronted including, former Kisumu All Stars boss Charles Bruno and Nairobi United’s Paul Okatwa.

“We wish him the very best as he embarks on the next chapter of his coaching career. The club will communicate on the way forward regarding the head coach position in due course,” the statement reads.

MOFA finished seventh in the just-concluded 2024/25 season with 49 points from 35 games.

The team was founded by Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga in 2019 and is based in Othoro, Homa Bay.

