Harambee Stars boss McCarthy calls up 30 players ahead of CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a 30-man provisional squad for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

The team are expected to commence training soon ahead of the continental showpiece that Kenya will co-host with neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania.

The squad majorly consists of regulars who include the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League top scorer Moses Shummah of Kakamega Homeboyz, who hit the back of the net 16 times in the just-concluded season.

Joining him in attack is Tusker’s Ryan Ogam who has just returned from injury, having missed a majority of the year after scoring 15 goals in the first half of the previous season.

Ulinzi Stars youngster Yakeen Mateheli is in line for a debut in the squad, having sparkled for the soldiers in an otherwise underwhelming season.

AFC Leopards midfield jewel Kelly Madada also returns to the national team after featuring for the Under 20 team at May’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Newly crowned league champions Kenya Police and their predecessors, Gor Mahia, boast the lion’s share of the players in the squad.

Brian Musa, Mohammed Bajaber and Abud Omar will be representing the law enforcers with K’Ogalo contributing Ben Stanley Omondi, Alphonce Omija, Alpha Onyango, Sylvester Owino and Austine Odhiambo.

Harambee Stars begin their campaign in Group A against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3 before meeting Angola, four days later.

They then duel with Morocco on August 10 before completing their group matches against Zambia on August 17 — all of the games being played at Kasarani Stadium.