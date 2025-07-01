Tusker to prioritize strikers in new season signing after another trophyless season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere says he will prioritize signing strikers as the team prepares for the new season after a difficult campaign that saw them finish trophyless.

The Brewers are looking to bounce back in the new season, and are already diving into the transfer market in search of players to make them competitive in the next campaign.

They struggled in the second leg of the season especially after the injury to Ryan Ogam, who had scored 15 goals in the first leg.

Ogam missed almost the entire second leg after undergoing knee surgery and only returned for a 45-minute cameo in the final game of the season against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Okere says they are prioritizing their forward line as they plan on building up the team for the new season.

“When Ryan (Ogam) was ruled out with injury, we really struggled to score goals this past season. It showed us that this is an area we really need to invest in. We have already started talks with some of the targets we have identified and we want to bring in players who can give us at least 10 and above goals each season. If we were sharp offensively, I believe we would have been fighting for the league title till the last day and probably won. The forward line has been our biggest letdown especially in the second leg,” the coach told Telecomasia.

The club has been exploring striking options including Moses Shummah from Kakamega Homeboyz and Emmanuel Osoro from FC Talanta, but the two have slipped from their fingers, preferring protracted moves to Zambia.