Nairobi United Eye Historic Double Ahead of FKF Cup Final Against Gor Mahia - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Nairobi United Eye Historic Double Ahead of FKF Cup Final Against Gor Mahia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Nairobi United is celebrating a decade since its formation in spectacular fashion, having already clinched promotion to the FKF Premier League by winning the National Super League (NSL) title.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Now, the team aims to crown its dream season by lifting the Mozzart Bet FKF Cup in Sunday’s final against FKF Premier League record champions Gor Mahia.

The newly crowned NSL champions secured their cup final place with a 3-1 victory over fellow second-tier side Mara Sugar.

They will face 21-time league winners Gor Mahia on Sunday, June 29th, 2025, at Nairobi’s Ulinzi Sports Complex.

A triumph would complete a historic double: no second-tier team has achieved promotion and cup glory in the same season.

It would also earn Nairobi United a ticket to represent Kenya in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Fairy Tale Campaign

United’s journey has been the standout story of this year’s competition.

After securing promotion with two NSL games to spare, they stormed into the cup final by knocking out four top-flight clubs:

  1. Round of 32: Eliminated Tusker FC 5-4 on penalties (1-1 draw).
  3. Round of 16: Beat KCB 6-5 on penalties (0-0 draw).
  4. Quarterfinals: Dominated Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0.
  5. Semifinals: Defeated Mara Sugar 3-1 on penalties (1-1 draw).

Meteoric Rise

Founded in 2015 as 360 FC, the club won the Nairobi Regional League title in 2018 and rebranded as Nairobi United FC in 2022.

Its trajectory accelerated in September 2024 when Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Foundation acquired the club, pledging significant investment in development, infrastructure, and recruitment.

Fueled by this ambition, United now stands one win away from immortalizing their decade-long journey.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020