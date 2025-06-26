Nairobi United Eye Historic Double Ahead of FKF Cup Final Against Gor Mahia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Nairobi United is celebrating a decade since its formation in spectacular fashion, having already clinched promotion to the FKF Premier League by winning the National Super League (NSL) title.

Now, the team aims to crown its dream season by lifting the Mozzart Bet FKF Cup in Sunday’s final against FKF Premier League record champions Gor Mahia.

The newly crowned NSL champions secured their cup final place with a 3-1 victory over fellow second-tier side Mara Sugar.

They will face 21-time league winners Gor Mahia on Sunday, June 29th, 2025, at Nairobi’s Ulinzi Sports Complex.

A triumph would complete a historic double: no second-tier team has achieved promotion and cup glory in the same season.

It would also earn Nairobi United a ticket to represent Kenya in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Fairy Tale Campaign

United’s journey has been the standout story of this year’s competition.

After securing promotion with two NSL games to spare, they stormed into the cup final by knocking out four top-flight clubs:

Round of 32: Eliminated Tusker FC 5-4 on penalties (1-1 draw). Round of 16: Beat KCB 6-5 on penalties (0-0 draw). Quarterfinals: Dominated Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0. Semifinals: Defeated Mara Sugar 3-1 on penalties (1-1 draw).

Meteoric Rise

Founded in 2015 as 360 FC, the club won the Nairobi Regional League title in 2018 and rebranded as Nairobi United FC in 2022.

Its trajectory accelerated in September 2024 when Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s Foundation acquired the club, pledging significant investment in development, infrastructure, and recruitment.

Fueled by this ambition, United now stands one win away from immortalizing their decade-long journey.