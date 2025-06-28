‘Kenya will reclaim steeplechase throne,’ – Koech assures ahead of World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28, 2025 – Kenyan long distance runner Simon Koech is optimistic the country will reclaim its superiority in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

Koech says the emerging crop of talent in the discipline fills him with hope that Kenya will roar once again.

“If you look at the new talents that are emerging such as Edmund (Serem), you can tell that we will reclaim our dominance in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. They have spiced up the competition in the local scene with those of us who have been in the game for sometime. That can only increase the quality of athletes that go on to represent the country at international competitions,” the 2021 World Under 20 bronze medalist.

Kenya has struggled in the water-jump-and-hurdles race in the past five years, having relinquished the Olympic title to Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali.

Bakkali has gone on to become a thorn in the flesh of Kenya, maintaining a tight grip on a race that has been a preserve of the East Africans since Amos Biwott won gold at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

The Moroccan is odds-on to successfully defend his world title at this year’s competition in Tokyo in September but will once again have to contend with a pack of hungry Kenyans keen to dethrone him.

Among them, hopefully, will be Koech who would be competing in his second ever World Championships since his debut in Budapest in 2023.

Koech says that is his next target.

“I want to work hard in training so I can make the team for the World Championships. I want to be in the best shape on the day of the national trials because there are a number of people who will also be competing for the same ticket,” the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) athlete said.

Koech warmed up for the trials with victory at the Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old clocked 8:22.99 to cross the finish line, ahead of Olympic bronze medalist Abraham Kibiwott (8:36.10) and Benjamin Kigen (8:39.75) who came second and third respectively.