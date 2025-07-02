Gor Mahia sack entire technical bench after trophyless season

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2, 2025 – Gor Mahia have sacked its entire technical bench, including head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, after a trophyless season.

In a statement, club chair Ambrose Rachier said the decision is part of a restructuring process as they seek to recover from a disappointing season in which they failed to win silverware since 2016.

“This decision follows a comprehensive internal review and is part of the club’s broader restructuring process aimed at strengthening its technical and operational capacity in preparation for the 2025/26 season,” Rachier said.

The decision to disband the technical bench was always expected in light of the tumultuous season endured by K’Ogalo.

The 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions began with Brazilian Leo Neiva at the helm but was fired in November last year — four months after he arrived at the club.

In came Otieno in an interim capacity, holding the fort until the arrival of Croatian Sinisa Mihic in February this year.

The 48-year-old’s reign was a turbulent one, characterised by friction between him and the two assistants — Otieno and Michael Nam.

At one time, the Croatian reportedly banished the duo from the training sessions, claiming they were sabotaging him.

It took the intervention of Rachier to calm the nerves among the trio but the tensions were always simmering just below the surface.

Mihic was later shown the door on May 19, following a poor run of results that saw K’Ogalo lose 2-1 to Nairobi City Stars before a drab 0-0 draw with Murang’a Seal — where the fans poured their wrath upon him.

Otieno has been in charge of the team since then, leading them to a second-place finish in the league after garnering 59 points — six less than eventual champions Kenya Police.

The Green Army also suffered a 2-1 loss to Nairobi United in the FKF Cup final at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday.

It proved to be the final straw that broke the camel’s back, Gor fans baying for the head coach’s blood at full time.

Regardless of the drama, Rachier said that the decision to part ways has been reached amicably.

He added that the management will build a solid foundation to enable them bounce back in emphatic fashion next season.

“As we begin a new chapter, Gor Mahia FC remains committed to building a solid foundation that will support competitive excellence both on and off the pitch. Further announcements regarding the new technical bench set-up will be made in due course,” the club supremo said.

Other than the technical bench, the club has also fired all of its stewards as they seek to professionalise the department.

This comes after the club complained of the huge revenue loss at the second leg of the Mashemeji Derby on June 2 at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

According to vice chair Sally Bolo, the club collected just over Ksh 2 million compared to the over Ksh 7 million garnered by AFC Leopards in the first leg of the derby between the two teams at the Nyayo Stadium.