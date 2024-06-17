Harambee Stars invited for 2024 COSAFA championship - Capital Sports
Harambee
Harambee
Harambee Stars players line up before their World Cup qualifier against Ivory COast in Malawi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Harambee Stars invited for 2024 COSAFA championship

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – National football team Harambee Stars have been invited for the 2024 COSAFA Championship which will be staged in South Africa from June 26- July 7, as a replacement for Malawi, who have pulled out of the tournament.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa says this will be a great opportunity for head coach Engin Firat to build up his team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers which start in September.

“CECAFA this year has been cancelled and we are lucky that we have been invited to Port Elizabeth because of our performance. We have not lost this year. This is a great opportunity for us. That consistent work we are putting in, if we support it, we will get results,” Mwendwa said.

Stars will be drawn in Group C and will clash with Zambia, Comoros and Zimbabwe in tough matches that will give head coach Engin Firat plenty to think about and also test his squad with good teams.

The FKF Premier League ends this weekend, June 23, and head coach Firat is expected to name his provisional squad later Monday afternoon.

