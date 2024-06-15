Kwemoi turns to God in gold quest at Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – After securing his place on plane to the Paris Olympics, Ronald Kwemoi has turned to God in his quest for a good performance at the global competition.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games 1500m silver medalist is careful not to pronounce lofty ambitions for himself but says he will prepare well and let God handle the rest.

“I don’t know what lies ahead for me in Paris…all that I leave to God. It is He who knows the future and how things will pan out. I believe that with God, everything will work out for the best,” Kwemoi said.

The 28-year-old will be featuring in his second-ever Olympics after he clocked 13:27.30 to win the men’s 5000m at Saturday’s national trials at the Nyayo Stadium. FROM LEFT: Edwin Kurgat, Ronald Kwemoi and Jacob Krop celebrate after the end of the men’s 5000m at the national trials for the Olympics. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In second place was world 5000m bronze medalist Jacob Krop who clocked 13:27.54 as Edwin Kurgat came third in 13:27.75.

The World Under 20 1500m record holder described the result as a great day in office following adequate preparations for the same.

“I had prepared well and I knew that if I came here, I’d come away with a good result. It’s been a while indeed because I have been struggling with an injury for sometime…a hamstring issue,” he said.

At his last appearance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Kwemoi finished 13th in the men’s 1500m after timing 3:56.76.

He will be praying the God has a better plan in store for him.