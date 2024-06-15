Kipyegon keeps faith in impossible historic feat at Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon is keeping the faith in an Olympics double at this summer’s games in Paris.

The two-time world 1500m champion is alive to the fact that winning gold in the 1500m and 5000m will not be a walk in the park.

Nonetheless, she is intent on making history.

“It would be history to win the 1500m for the third time and also to clinch the 5000m. I know it is not going to be easy but I am going to try and see what will be possible. I have now gained the confidence because I now feel my body is in great condition,” the double Olympics 1500m champion said.

Kipyegon headlined the last year’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary when she claimed gold in the two races.

That feat came almost a month after she had clocked a world record of 3:49.11 in the women’s 1500m at the Florence Diamond League before smashing the one for the women’s 5000m in 14:05.20 at the Paris Diamond League. Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon leads the women’s 1500m at the national trials for the Paris Olympics. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

She went one better with another world record time of 4:07.64 in the women’s mile in Monaco.

Her gargantuan achievements notwithstanding, Kipyegon is wary of stiff competition at the quadrennial games.

“No, it’s not smoothsailing (the women’s 1500m)…hard work and patience is the most important thing. I know by being patient and training hard, I’ll get to where I want to be,” she said.

Kipyegon was in her league of her own at the national trials for the Paris Olympics, clocking Africa’s fastest time of 3:53.99 to win the women’s 1500m. The 2016 Olympics 5000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot (L) hugs double world record holder Faith Kipyegon at the end of the women’s 1500m. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Youngster Nelly Chepchirchir clocked 3:58.46 to finish second as United States-based Susan Lokayo Ejore came third in 4:00.22.

Kipyegon said the race had panned out just as she had projected it to be.

“I see it as a very formidable team. I am very proud of the way we have pushed each other today. I told the others that this would be a very fast race Many people assume that you cannot run fast in a high altitude area but today we have shown that it is possible,” she said.

Saturday’s win follows her triumph in yesterday’s 5000m where she clocked 14:46.28 to claim her ticket to Paris.