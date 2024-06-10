Champions League finalist Haller doubtful for Harambee Stars World Cup qualifier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LILONGWE, Malawi, Jun 10 – Champions League finalist Sebastian Haller is a doubt for Tuesday evening’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kenya’s Harambee Stars in Malawi, after he failed to train in the final session at the Bingu Stadium on Monday.

Haller, who helped his German club Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final, and a star of Les Elephants triumphant Africa Cup of Nations conquest in February was substituted in the 66th minute of their win over Gabon last week after picking up a knock.

“We have two players who were feeling a bit tired but they should be okay for tomorrow. We have one more who can’t train today, but we will look at him in the morning and then decide,” coach Emerse Fae said, speaking after their last session on Monday.

Haller, a former West Ham striker, has emerged as a central figure for the Ivorian team and was more vital for Fae as he miraculously led them to the Cup of Nations.

He comes back to the national team after a heartbreaking defeat to Real Madrid in the CAF Champions League final, but his coach Fae says the defeat has made him stronger and not broken his spirit.

“It is always difficult to lose a final. They played well and it was difficult for him that they lost that way. But, this is football. He came in with a lot of confidence and a lot of motivation. It helped him to change the environment coming in to the national team immediately after the loss,” noted his coach Fae.

No pressure for Ivory Coast

Meanwhile, midfielder Lazare Amani says they are approaching the game against Harambee Stars under minimal pressure, despite the fact that they do not know much about the Kenyan national team.

The Belgium-based midfielder, who came on as a second half substitute against Gabon, believes the small homework they have done on Kenya will be of huge benefit on match day.

“We have watched a few videos about them and we have seen that they are a very good team. In the midfield they run a lot and they have very good athleticism so it will not be an easy match,” noted Amani.

He added; “In football, you can never put pressure on yourself for anything. Pressure is for people who are going to war. Ours is to enjoy ourselves and give our best on the pitch.”