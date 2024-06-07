Miheso, Babu start as Firat names squad to take on Burundi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – AFC Leopards skipper Clifton Miheso and Sweden based midfielder Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma will start, as head coach Engin Firat named his first 11 to take on Burundi in a World Cup qualifier in Malawi on Friday evening.

Miheso was a late call up to replace Eric Johannah who was dropped on disciplinary grounds, and has only trained with the team since Sunday.

Ouma will earn his first senior team start, having also joined the team in Malawi.

Patrick Matasi will start in goal while Aboud Omar will be on the left side of defense, in the absence of Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma.

With Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu injured, the tactician will draw in Daniel Anyembe to partner Johnstone Omurwa at the heart of defense, with Rooney Onyango manning the right.

Ouma, Richard Odada and Teddy Akumu form the midfield three while skipper Michael Olunga leads out from the front with Kenneth Muguna the supporting act behind him.

Interestingly, Bristol City defender Zak Vyner and Germany-based Tobias Knost have not even made the match day squad.

Starting XI:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Patrick Matasi, Daniel Anyembe, Abud Omar, Teddy Akumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Richard Odada, Timothy Ouma, Kenneth Muguna, Clifton Miheso, Rooney Onyango.

Substitutes: Byrne Omondi, Ian Otieno, Collins Sichenje, Alphonce Omija, Baron Ochieng, John Ochieng, Chrispine Erambo, Duke Abuya, Austin Odhiambo, John Avire, Benson Omalla