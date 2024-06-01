Firat’s headache over ‘irreplaceable’ players indisposed by injury

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat is scratching his head over the unavailability of four key players who he has termed as ‘irreplaceable’ ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

Ayub Timbe and Masud Juma have been completely left out of the team with injury, while Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma and Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu have been included in the travelling team to Malawi, though they have not trained with the team in their Nairobi residential camp.

“There are some key players for who we don’t have replacements with their quality. Joseph is a very important player especially in our build up game. Marcelo is also very important and a player we cannot replace. We need to find solutions,” a dejected Firat said, in the team’s penultimate training session in Nairobi.

The tactician adds; “Also for Masud we don’t have a replacement. We will try to find a way to solve this within the team. We have lots of players in midfield who can also play different positions and we will see what we can do.”

With Timbe’s injury, the tactician laments that the team’s offensive options, which were already lacking, have been greatly affected, but reckons they will find solutions to ensure the team is strong and ready to tackle Burundi and Ivory Coast.

Firat raises flag on Kenya’s offensive qualities

Harambee Stars players during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We are not so good in the offensive department, and I am talking about the international level. Some players may be good at club level but the international level is something different. I need to find solutions depending on which players we have and the opponents as well,” Firat said.

The coach has at the same time said he is pleased with the new players he called into camp, including defender Tobias Knost who has made the travelling party to Malawi.

Perth Glory’s Bruce Kamau and Bradford City’s Adam Wilson have however not been included in the final travelling team, having trained for the past week with the rest of the boys.

“We will always try new players because we are trying to build something and the big picture is the 2027 AFCON. The quality of players has been improving from camp to camp and the competition is really growing,” the tactician said.

New players brought competition

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat speaks to captain Michael Olunga during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He adds; “The new players have really brought something different into the team and they have not struggled. Football language is one and so it will not be difficult for them to adapt. We want to build a very strong squad and we are always trying to find options and if we can put this together until ’27, then everyone will have a problem against Kenya.”

The team travels to Malawi on Sunday, and will play Burundi on Friday, before taking on African champions Ivory Coast four days later.